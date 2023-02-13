The Flash finally shows itself with the Italian trailer transmitted during the Super Bowl 2023: in the video we see the return of the Michael Keaton’s Batmanbut that’s not all: there are many surprises for a film that promises very well.

In the video there really is everything: the aforementioned Batman by Michael Keaton and that of Ben Affleck, two Barry Allens belonging to as many universes, General Zod (but NOT Henry Cavill’s Superman, absurdly) and the Supergirl by Sasha Callewhich looks absolutely stunning.

The film, to be released in Italian cinemas on June 14, should reset the DC cinematic universe and restart it according to the plans of the current supervisors, James Gunn and Peter Safran, which will basically cancel the Snyderverse and the productions connected to it.

As reported a few months ago, Warner Bros. is evaluating several options for the film with Ezra Miller due to the actor’s well-known behaviors, and in this sense Safran recently stated that he and Gunn will sit down at a table with Ezra as soon as the latter will have completed the rehabilitation process he is conducting.