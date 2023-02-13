One of the novelties of the 2023 season will be the debut in F1 of Oscar Piastri, a young Australian talent who will appear at the starting line with high expectations of him, given a high-profile curriculum built on successes in the preparatory series in which he took part.

To give him the opportunity to make his debut in the top category was McLaren, which last summer was the protagonist of a discussed and controversial contractual affair with Alpine to snatch the promising Australian from the ranks of the French team. Two aspects that will add further pressure on Piastri’s shoulders, who will not only have to repeat the good things done in the cadet categories, but also demonstrate that the British team made the right choice by betting on him to replace Daniel Ricciardo.

A bet that McLaren hopes to win, exactly as it was four years ago with Lando Norris, another hopeful driver who, thanks to the results obtained over the years, has been able to conquer the role of leader within the team.

Piastri will show up in Bahrain with only a few kilometers to go, having only had the opportunity to test a single-seater with ground effect on the simulator and in Abu Dhabi during the tests for young drivers. During the winter break, McLaren had organized two days of private testing in Barcelona, ​​but in that case the test was limited to the last generation 2021 car, as allowed by the regulations.

Net of the difficulties he may encounter in the learning phase, Piastri can’t wait to get on track, aware that he represents the colors of a team that has laid the foundations in recent years to try to return to the top of the standings.

Have you already realized that you are a Formula 1 driver?

“It’s definitely something I feel more and more real. I think today is obviously an important day for the launch of the new car. So, yes, today is a big step from this point of view, but one that I will only fully realize when I’m on the track for the tests in Bahrain”.

Has the year spent off the track made you hungrier?

“I think so. Of course I always want to run. So taking a year or year without racing hasn’t been ideal. But I think I have tried to make the most of the past year by trying to learn as much as possible about the F1 environment outside of driving. I think I learned some things that I wouldn’t necessarily have learned elsewhere last season, but I’m definitely looking forward to getting back in the game and getting on track.”

How will your driving style be? Will it be different from the one used in F2?

“I think my riding style is naturally quite fluid. I think a cornerstone of my preparatory championships was consistency. Going from F2 to F1, obviously the cars are a big step forward. But I guess I’ll still have to get used to these new cars. Last year I did post-season testing in Abu Dhabi, but obviously the car is new this year, and plans have changed. There is certainly a lot to learn about these ground-effect cars and how to make the most of them.”

What are your expectations for rookie year?

“I believe that in terms of results there are no precise expectations. Obviously I will try to learn as much as possible. It depends on how we are going as a team, so I think it’s important for me to learn and get up to speed as quickly as possible. There will be some rust at first, not having raced for some time. So I’ll try to get back up to speed and then whatever results come from that will be a bonus.”

How are you feeling ahead of the tests and does it make you nervous that you won’t have much time in the car before the season?

“Yes, of course there’s not much time to get used to the car. And it’s a new car for the team too. So, the engineers will want to run a program to get to know the car better. But it’s the same for all of us. Of course, as a rookie, it’s a little more difficult, but I think this is just one of the challenges I have to face and I’m sure that with the team we will try to get up to speed as quickly as possible, learning as much as possible in that day and a half.”

Given the way you left Alpine, do you feel more pressure this season?

“I don’t think so, no. I believe that for me the goals and objectives that I set for myself have not changed in any way. And I think, regardless of how last year turned out, there’s probably also an external expectation with the junior racing career that I’ve had. So I think there’s a bit of an expectation in some respects.”

Compared to previous experiences, what struck you about this team?

“I think for me the TCM [McLaren Technology Centre] is an extraordinary building. The architecture itself is something to admire. I was also very impressed with how the team welcomed me. It was a very good thing. I am encouraged by the projects we have planned. The new simulator will be ready soon, which I can’t wait to get my hands on, and the wind tunnel will also be online, hopefully later this year. So I think there are a lot of positive things going on.”

Did Norris give you any advice on how to tackle a rookie season?

“No, the answer is no. I’ve never asked him and we haven’t spent a lot of time together, just some of the marketing here at McLaren. But I think among other people in the team, my engineers and stuff like that “There is a lot of experience with rookie drivers and obviously Lando arrived as a rookie at McLaren. So there are a lot of people in the team who have shared this journey with him, which is encouraging for me.”

Do you feel disadvantaged after not doing an FP1, and does the Alpine issue seem like a distant memory?

“I don’t think that missing an FP1 has affected my learning too much. I think the learning that can be taken from one session is limited. Obviously it’s the first track session of the weekend. There are some differences when it comes to qualifications. I think the day in Abu Dhabi was much more useful. As for the second part of the question, I think it is now a thing of the past. I’m focused on starting my career at McLaren and making sure I try to work hard and catch up with the times as quickly as possible.”

How do you feel about being a McLaren driver, a very important team?

“Being a McLaren driver is a real privilege for me, it’s truly an honor to be part of a team with such an important history. Obviously, this year is the 60th year in business and looking back on all of the history this morning was pretty special. So yeah, that’s a real privilege for me. Obviously we are in a reasonably competitive position, we are trying to get back to the top and that is our goal”.