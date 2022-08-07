millionaires It took him a while to find his way, but in the end he ran over the Deportivo Cali, he beat him 4-2 and could have made an even bigger difference.

You have to go back 42 games to find the last time the team led by Alberto Gamero scored four goals: it was on October 23 last year, when they thrashed Junior de Barranquilla 4-1.

Millonarios remains at the top of the tournament and Deportivo Cali sinks to the bottom of the championship. Why was there such a wide difference?

1. The forcefulness of Millionaires

After 35 minutes in which he seemed to relive the nightmares of the games in Bogotá against Deportivo Pasto and Atlético Bucaramanga, Millonarios had an effectiveness that he had suffered from for almost all of 2022. Ball that went to the goal, ball that entered. Even at the end, goalkeeper Humberto Acevedo prevented the difference from being even greater, by saving goal balls from Carlos Andrés Gómez and Diego Herazo.

2. The emotional moment of Deportivo Cali

Greetings from Darío Sierra, Mayer Candelo and Alberto Gamero. Photo: Nestor Gomez – TIME

Candelo Mayer he proposed a correct game to try to control Millonarios and he did it for almost the entire first half, in which Millonarios did not find the way to Acevedo’s goal. He shut down the blue attack and didn’t let them generate any options for him. But after 1-0, the squad felt the blow and, just as it happened against Envigado, they sank emotionally.

3. Juan Carlos Pereira’s dream match

Never Juan Carlos Pereira he had scored three goals in one match. He had achieved a double in the B, on August 18, 2014, playing for Depor, in the 2-1 victory against Real Santander. The player from Cartagena, who celebrated one of the goals with a Naruto-style shot, scored all kinds of goals: he defined with class in the first, he scored it from outside the area in the second and he had a great shot in the third.

The celebration of Juan Carlos Pereira in the Naruto style, in the 1-0 against Cali. Photo: Nestor Gomez – TIME

4. Millionaires did not feel the expulsion of Rosales

The play detected by the VAR, which ended in a penalty for Deportivo Cali and the expulsion of Roberto Rosales, did not affect the work of Millonarios. Alberto Gamero knew how to put his team back together, reassembled the defense with Édgar Guerra as a winger, sacrificed Mackalister Silva and finished with two lines of four and with a forward fighting with the central defenders. He scored one more goal and was able to score another two.

5. Luis Carlos Ruiz: great collective work

Although he could not score a goal (he hit a ball on the post), Luis Carlos Ruiz was a very important player in the match against Deportivo Cali. The samarium participated in two of the blue goals, assisting Pereira twice, in the midst of fighting against the visitor’s central defenders.

