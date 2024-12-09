The five most common mistakes we make when using the oven

The oven is one of the most traditional appliances that enjoys the luxury of having a space in most kitchens and that allows us to prepare numerous recipes. One of its great advantages is that it cooks without the need for us to intervene throughout the entire process, we only have to introduce the prepared foods and that’s it, with few and punctual interventions.

Mastering it and knowing how to use it correctly is key to culinary success because, if we do it well, we will have a delicious delicacy as a reward. But it will only be like this if we know and control some tricks and avoid certain mistakes that we usually make when using this appliance, often almost without being aware of it. Some of the most common are:

Open the door frequently

Opening the door halfway through cooking releases heat and can interrupt the cooking process because the temperature drops quickly when we do so – it is estimated that it can drop between 25°C and 50°C. If we are preparing foods such as meat or chicken, the change in temperature can dry it out.

Although the most affected when we do this are the pastry products since the effects are much more visible: the cakes can crumble because the blast of cold air prevents them from rising.

Cakes, cookies or bread need constant heat to rise properly. Therefore, it is better that we do not give in to the temptation of opening it every few minutes and do so only when necessary, such as when we have to sprinkle on top or turn the food.





Do not preheat before

Time and temperature affect the texture and flavor of foods. If we start cooking them in a cold oven, the start will not be the best because the food will cook unevenly.

This step is essential especially for baking recipes because, if it is not done, the chemical reactions that make a cake turn out spongy do not occur. It is also advisable to reheat it if we are going to cook fish since having finer parts than others, preheating allows the cooking to be a little more homogeneous. Forgetting this preheating step can lead to uneven cooking and longer cooking times.

Overload it too much

Placing too many dishes or a very full tray at once can obstruct airflow and cause uneven cooking, preventing food from browning sufficiently. By having to penetrate a greater mass of food, cooking times increase and food may stick together while cooking, making it more difficult to separate it later.

But the problem of overloading the oven does not end there. We must also keep in mind that if we do this, moisture is trapped when the cooking juices cannot flow downwards. This excess liquid can cause the food to become soggy, swell from the heat, or, in certain cases, evaporate so that it is steamed instead of roasted.

Ultimately, it is best to cook in batches if necessary and leave enough space between the dishes so that air can circulate freely.

Using inappropriate or unsuitable containers and utensils

The temperatures reached inside the oven are high and, therefore, it is essential to ensure that you only use those containers and utensils that can withstand this heat. Stainless steel is a suitable material because it is heat resistant. But there are some materials that degrade more quickly when exposed to extreme heat and lose their non-stick properties.

We should also make sure that the utensils do not have wooden or plastic handles that could burn or melt from the intense heat. Additionally, we must make sure that the utensils are the correct size: if they are too large they will impede air flow and prevent uniform cooking.





Placing food at the wrong height

Surely we have seen that the oven has several levels of shelves to place the tray. This is to place each type of food in the precise place, at the necessary height to obtain the best result. If we limit ourselves to one level for everything, we are making a mistake because each height has its pros and cons. The upper levels get hotter because the heat tends to rise, which will help us cook certain recipes faster. They will help us above all when roasting, browning and toasting.

In the center of the oven the heat flow is more uniform, making it ideal for baking and braising, as well as stewing. The lower part of the oven, on the other hand, emits a lot of heat to the tray, which allows us to cook larger roasts.

Although it is important to keep in mind that if we place the tray too high, we run the risk of burning the outside of the food before it finishes cooking, which will leave the surface charred and an undercooked interior. But if we place it too low, the heat will have a minimal effect and we will lose the desired browning, caramelization and texture.

At this point it is essential to also know all the cooking functions that the oven offers us (here we explain what each of them is for). And we are perhaps facing one of the most unknown topics of the oven, which in most cases offers us numerous options to prepare recipes, but we tend to always use the same ones.

Not paying attention to cleanliness

Cleaning the oven after each use prevents dirt from accumulating. This trick is basic for easier and faster cleaning. By doing so after using it, it will take just a few minutes and we will prevent grease and food debris from accumulating and becoming embedded and causing unpleasant odors that, if left, will cost more to remove.

Another big mistake related to cleaning is using inappropriate products, such as metal spatulas or very aggressive chemicals that can damage the surface. That is why it is so important to use specific cleaning products for ovens and always follow the manufacturer’s recommendations.

It is true that many ovens have a self-cleaning function and, although it is convenient, it is not designed to replace regular cleaning nor to be used in very dirty ovens. If dirt and food residue have accumulated for a while, we may see smoke in the oven during the self-cleaning process.