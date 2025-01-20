The draw against Getafe explains both Barça’s football moment and the recent and memorable victories against Madrid and Betis. The continuity of performance required by the League places the team’s game in realistic coordinates, little sensitive to the cartoonish interference of euphoria. In our Museum of Lamentations, Getafe represents the values ​​that we most despise, although this contempt is based on outdated truths or, at least, in the process of evolution. The figure of José Bordalás, for example, is equated to the height of foul play, waste of time and a petty tactical ideology, which contrasts with our self-proclaimed exquisiteness.

Reality has the disadvantage of presenting evidence that, even if only as a hypothesis, we should consider. Hypothesis: could it be that, sometimes, Barça does not find the level and fluidity necessary to beat teams that, logically, apply defensive models of uncomfortable rigidity? Bordalás has once explained that, if he were not a coach, he would have liked to be a musician. And it is easy to wonder what music he would have composed: deliberately arrhythmic twelve-tone symphonies, structured around a minimalist, monochord melody?

At an institutional level, the club also exploits inherited antagonisms

Luckily, the football score is shared, and Saturday’s draw equalizes, with the same legitimacy, Barça’s offensive approach and Getafe’s defensive approach. This is the theory. In practice, it sometimes happens that the defender of defense ends up attacking better than the virtuous attacker. Or that the distribution of successes and errors becomes stuck in an equality that contradicts predictions and commonplaces.

At the institutional level, the club also exploits inherited antagonisms that, surprise!, have evolved. In terms of alliances, Toni Freixa has become a champion of a neo-Laportism that, with the deceitful alibi of love for Barça, transmits the same coherence as when, in other times, the two played at tripping over each other without power. foresee that life would bring them together again around an alarmingly opaque conception of transparency. The other antagonist is the press, which, defined by Laporta, recovers the Nuñista accusation of those who “do not appreciate Barcelona.” The name “Barcelona” is a wealth of vocabulary. It takes us back to the seventies and eighties and, partly out of sentimental fidelity and partly to play the opera, it is still maintained, with exclusive and vintage pride, by our colleague Joan Poquí.

Getafe coach, José Bordalás, applauds last Saturday Kiko Huesca / EFE

The other antagonist is Víctor Font. He has the bad luck that, when he finally gathers the necessary drive to break into the public arena of the argued disagreement, it always coincides with one of those team’s full-fledged football moments. A few moments that deactivate the memory

–We culés seem addicted to the film’s memory erasing mechanism Men in black – and that devalue any outbreak of solvent opposition that goes beyond the distribution of pizzas, tattoos and grotesque comic media content.