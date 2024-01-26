After the victory with a comeback included in a match marked by controversy against Almería, Real Madrid faces a new day of LaLiga, this time against a team that is doing things very well this season, and that is committed to its goal to stay as high as possible, as is Las Palmas. García Pimienta's team has been playing at a high level, so Real Madrid will have to play a much more serious game than the one they played last day, if they really want to take the three points from the Gran Canaria stadium.
Next, we analyze the five players who can be key for Ancelotti in this important LaLiga match.
Jude Bellingham
The English midfielder is the key player in this team. In most matches he ends up being the best of the white team on the green, and in addition to his great quality and innate technique, he adds enormous involvement and a sense of leader that makes him a unique and very complete player. . He has reduced his scoring ability in recent weeks, although it is normal considering that he is not a forward, and his tasks should focus more on other aspects.
Vinicius Junior
The Brazilian star is once again showing that differential talent that made him practically unstoppable for rival defenses. The winger of the white team has returned to a very good level after the injury, and demonstrating his main characteristic, which is that he does not give up against any rival, but always tries, which makes him a real headache for his team. marker. If his injuries remain for the rest of the season, he will be a key player for Ancelotti's team.
Antonio Rudiger
The German center back is being the axis of the white team's defense. He is experiencing one of the best seasons of his career in terms of level, and the best form since he has been a Real Madrid player. The numerous defenses in the defensive zone have made him have to take another step, and boy has he taken it, showing great confidence and superiority against his rivals, who find it very difficult to dribble him or beat him in a race, given the great speed he has. To all this he has added scoring ability in recent games, which makes him a very complete defender.
Toni Kroos
The German thermometer. The pace at which the game is played depends on him, and if he is at his best level, the team notices his presence in the midfield. His ability to distribute the ball means that Real Madrid can mature the game from one side to the other until finding a gap in the opposing team's defensive zone, and with his ability to filter balls, he breaks the opposing coach's schemes, so It is very important in Ancelotti's drawing.
Dani Carvajal
The Spanish full-back is at a superlative level, possibly in the best moment of his career. He is scoring goals, like the last one that completed the comeback against Almería, and he is also showing great defensive ability and tremendous physical power, which makes him be in full condition throughout the game, something key for the merengue team.
