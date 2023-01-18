Looking for a job? Then a well-updated LinkedIn profile is indispensable these days. But what should you include, what should you leave out and what will make you stand out among the hundreds of other profiles? LinkedIn expert Corinne Keijzer explains.

Your LinkedIn page is your digital resume, says Corinne Keijzer, author of More success with LinkedIn. “It really is your online business card. When you apply for a job, LinkedIn is the first social medium that recruiters look for you on. So make sure your page is up to date.”

1. Have a good profile picture

First of all, you must have a good profile picture. This doesn’t have to be a stiff photo. You can laugh on it and a white background is not necessary either. But make sure it’s a business photo.” Keijzer explains that you should not be photographed with family members or pets. LinkedIn is a business platform. It’s about you and your career.”





Quote

LinkedIn is truly a business platform. So don’t dive into discussions you don’t really understand Corinne Keizer

The profile picture is important because it is the first thing people see on LinkedIn. ,,But what is really interesting for job seekers: the new function called Cover Story. This video replaces your profile picture and gives you 30 seconds to introduce yourself. Then you not only stand out, recruiters immediately see who you are and what you can do.”

2. Choose a simple headline

On LinkedIn you also have the option to include additional information under your name, this is called the headline. “Most people have their job title here, such as marketer or teacher. Suppose you are both: then choose one function. The more functions there are, the more confusing it is for the recruiter” You can explain the other functions in the information block on your profile. ,,Describe here briefly and concisely what you can do and, above all, go for what you have achieved. This makes your story immediately appealing and clear.”



Also read at intermediary: This is the best advice when you start applying

The headline can also be used in your search for a new job. Write here which job you are looking for, when you are available and in which region you want to work. This way, your network can join the search, without them having to look directly at your profile.”

3. Keep it businesslike

Always keep in mind that LinkedIn is a social platform. “So make sure you have the right network and talk to your connections. Who knows, they can help you much further than you initially thought.” But don’t use LinkedIn as a kind of Facebook or Instagram. “LinkedIn is really a business platform. So don’t dive into discussions you don’t really understand. Your future employer can also read along and this may put you off.”



“So use LinkedIn mainly as a platform to spread your own professional knowledge.” Even if you are looking for a completely different job. “By writing about news from your (future) field, you remain visible to your network and at the same time impress recruiters.”



Quote

By writing about news from your (future) field you remain visible to your network and at the same time impress recruiters Corinne Keizer

4. Think about the future

LinkedIn is not just a digital copy of your CV. “With a resume you look backwards. On LinkedIn, you look ahead,” says Keijzer. “A resume shows what you’ve done, but on LinkedIn you can focus on what you want to do.”



But how do you handle that? ,,Follow the companies where you want to work and like their posts or comment. If they are looking for a new employee, this interaction will get you to the top of their search results faster.” Use the same job terms in your profile that are also mentioned in jobs you’re interested in: don’t just mention the title of the job, but also the skills you need in the job. “Recruiters are looking for these concepts. It’s a shame if you only have ‘marketeer’ in your profile, while they only search for ‘content manager’.”

In any case, make sure that something is always entered under ‘current position’. ,,If this field is empty, LinkedIn will no longer show you in the search results.” If you are currently unemployed, enter the position that would be your dream job here. “This way you will still be visible to the recruiters. But make it clear that this is not (yet) your real job. So, for example, invent a fictitious employer. You should also never lie on LinkedIn, because sooner or later you always fall through the basket.”





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch all our work and career videos here:





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.