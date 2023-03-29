The Secretary of National Defense (Sedena) has dropped the first military chief for the hack of more than four million emails at the hands of the Guacamaya organization. Jesús “N”, a lieutenant colonel in the Information Technology area, has been arrested for the massive leak of classified documents, according to the newspaper The universal, which cites sources from the Security Cabinet. The Sedena has not ruled after the arrest was made known and indicated through its press section that “it did not have information on this particular matter.” The Macaw Leaks They have been the largest cyber attack that the Mexican Army has suffered in its history.

Jesús “N” is being held in a prison at military camp 1 in Mexico City and is accused of “violation of military duties, in the form of loss of military information,” according to the newspaper. Violations of military duties carry a minimum penalty of one year in jail or four months when the offense is due to “clumsiness or carelessness,” in accordance with the Code of Military Justice. Punishments are more severe when those offenses result in damage to Army equipment or troops or when they occur in the middle of a campaign and can reach a maximum sentence of 60 years.

The Guacamaya leak exploded in October of last year and uncovered sensitive information about the president’s health, intelligence and espionage work against social and political movements, and operations against organized crime, as well as sensitive data on hiring and abuses denounced within from army. After five months, Luis Cresencio Sandoval, head of the Defense, appeared before a group of deputies on the hack and assured last February that “national security was not violated” after the cyber attack, declared the legislators who attended. Sandoval said that investigations were underway to clarify the origin of the leak of six terabytes of information, but he minimized the impact by assuring that each month the institution was the target of more than 3,000 attacks.

Andrés Manuel López Obrador last year ruled out the possibility of imposing fines or sanctions on soldiers who were involved and also denied that there would be arrests in the Army. The president has insinuated that the information is false and that the leak was “a resounding failure”, but the arrest sends a different message. The president had terminated the controversy since last October, but the consequences of the hack and media outlets, especially military spying on journalists and activists, have been the subject of his daily press conference until last week. López Obrador blamed his opponents for being behind the attack and said the leak could have been caused by “international agencies.”

“The military espionage information and thousands of other documents are true. And so true that the Sedena is looking for someone to hold accountable ”, commented the deputy Emilio Álvarez Icaza. Guacamaya has also claimed responsibility for cyber leaks in Colombia, Chile, and other Latin American countries.

