Dubai (Etihad)

Her Excellency Hessa bint Issa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, and Sheikha Jamila bint Muhammad Al Qasimi, President of Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services, signed a memorandum of understanding on “Services for Students with Specific Learning Disabilities”, which aims to build an organizational framework that has a positive impact on those with learning difficulties, by providing educational intervention. and rehabilitation and treatment, commensurate with their needs, and conduct a continuous assessment of their capabilities and requirements, and enable them to obtain the best services proactively.

Under the memorandum, cooperation will be established between the two parties in order to raise the level of assessment and diagnosis of people with learning difficulties, in order to early identify the services needed for them, in order to achieve the optimal response to their educational needs. The Ministry of Community Development will issue People of Determination cards to employees of the Sharjah Center for Learning Difficulties who meet the criteria, according to the Unified National Classification of Disabilities, and in a manner that embodies more coordination and cooperation in the field of programmes, projects and specialized studies related to people with learning difficulties.

Her Excellency Hessa bint Issa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, affirmed the ministry’s endeavor to enhance cooperation and partnership efforts with various parties, from the perspective of providing a better quality of life for all social segments, to improve the level and mechanism of providing services to the public, and to provide initiatives and procedures that enhance the empowerment of priority groups in society, and ensure Achieving the active participation of all sectors, federal, local and private government agencies, and civil society institutions. Her Excellency pointed out that the Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry and the Center opens the door for more continuous support and comprehensive empowerment of members of society, especially people of determination, in a way that reflects the best images within the framework of the sustainable development process at the level of the UAE, and with the vision of the 50 that we work with and for with confidence and determination.

Establishing partnerships

Sheikha Jamila bint Muhammad Al Qasimi, President of Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services, praised the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry of Community Development, as a real benefit for people with learning disabilities and their parents and workers. She said: The Sharjah Center for Learning Difficulties is a specialized center that keeps pace with the latest and best international practices through its services on Hands of a selection of the most skilled professionals. He is very keen on developing and consolidating partnerships with centers, institutions, universities and authorities locally, Arably and globally, with the aim of achieving his goals, which are first and foremost in the interest of people with learning disabilities and their families in general. She explained that the memorandum of understanding with the ministry comes within this framework to serve them, and to continue the center’s scientific, knowledge and awareness role towards students, teachers, parents and various segments of society. She expressed pride and pride in the center’s achievements, despite the passage of only six years since its establishment. These achievements confirm the seriousness and responsibility that it is working on, especially when we know that the number of students who have benefited from the center’s services since its inauguration has reached 718 students, while 1048 evaluation cases were submitted. These include psychoeducational assessment, learning disability assessment, occupational therapy assessment, and speech and language assessment.

The memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Community Development and the Sharjah Center for Learning Disabilities stipulates regulating the mechanisms and requirements for issuing People of Determination cards to the center’s employees, who meet the criteria set out in Cabinet Resolution No. (3) of 2018 regarding the adoption of the unified national classification of disability (People of Determination) in The state, to benefit from the benefits and services due to holders of the People of Determination card, in a manner that ensures raising the quality of the early evaluation of cases, providing them with appropriate services from the concerned authorities, and responding to their educational needs that ensure their educational and social integration.

The memorandum identified a number of obligations and procedures to be followed, each according to its role in evaluating cases, providing the necessary intervention before the final diagnosis of cases that did not receive services, evaluating the response to educational intervention and the extent of the development of the case, and providing all kinds of consultations and training programs specialized in the field of learning difficulties. In addition to studying the possibility of electronic connectivity to ensure the proactive provision of services to applicants for the People of Determination card, including registering and evaluating cases, inquiring about the applicants’ status, and approving educational and psychological reports.

People of Determination Card

The Ministry of Community Development provides the service of issuing the People of Determination card to citizens and residents alike, by registering through the ministry’s website, and attaching the required documents and reports that prove the person’s eligibility for this card.