It was the best kept secret of the most important wedding in the world of the patriotic heart in almost two decades. Since Borja Thyssen and Blanca Cuesta made their love official with an exclusive millionaire 16 years ago. It is about Tamara Falcó’s wedding dress. The first one she wore. The one who dressed up to say yes, I love Íñigo Onieva in a sacrament of marriage officiated by three priests in the gardens of the family palace.

A secret that the couple took care to keep as such for the account that brought them. The header magazine of the Marquise de Griñon had extended an exorbitant figure in a check that, they say, would exceed a million euros. It is understood that it is a package that would include, among other things, the honeymoon, which is expected to be long.







Hello! He also did his best, with a security team covering every inch of the extensive El Rincón estate, in addition to having hired some very expensive drone inhibitors to avoid taking pictures from outside the premises.

Only the bride and groom pose on the cover of the magazine, despite the fact that it had been speculated that the Preysler family could dress up the front page, but it has been relegated to a small portrait. It is clear that the couple of the moment does not need more ornament than their own presence.

As was already known, the bride wore a valuable 19th century diamond tiara belonging to the Falcó family. A piece that served as a reference for the embroideries on the dress made by Wes Gordon, creative director of Carolina Herrera. A regal suit inspired by the one Grace Kelly wore at her wedding to Rainier of Monaco. Both the front buttoning and the collar of the Marquise de Griñón drink from that spectacular design of the actress.