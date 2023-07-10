Fourth season of Pino Allievi’s Coffee, the podcast of FormulaPassion.it to better open the enthusiasts’ day immediately following a race weekend.

The subject of this episode is the commentary on the British Grand Prix won by Max Verstappen before Lando Norris And Lewis Hamilton

Verstappen, eighth victory of the season

Once again, the eighth this season, Verstappen triumphed under the checkered flag. The Dutch driver was the author of a slow start, making fun of Lando Norris who was the leader for the initial part of the race. So Max made up for the English rider who didn’t put up much resistance, perhaps thinking about the final result. From then on, Verstappen led the race by controlling it up to the checkered flag, taking another step towards the world title which is now a pure formality.

Ferrari never raced

Ferrari both with Sainz and with Leclerc played a truly colorless race, finishing with a modest non-tenth place finish. Better than Ferrari even Williams with an amazing Albon, seventh at the finish line. The two SF 23s never had adequate pace in the race and even the pit stop strategy, which saw Leclerc stop very early to put on hard tyres, didn’t seem the most effective. A result that marks a setback compared to the two previous races where Ferrari had been the second force on the track

British pilots on shields

Silverstone was the party for English teams and drivers. Apart from Red Bull, Norris on the McLaren and Hamilton on the Mercedes took the podium. McLaren has been extremely competitive all week. Even with a softer tire than Norris, Hamilton never managed to worry Lando but he still ran a good race, taking advantage of the Safety Car phase for a precious tire change that allowed him to overtake Piastri.