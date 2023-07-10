ohOnly in Mexico! a newly high school graduate received as gift still little calf with everything and bow tie.

The high school generation College of Bachelors campus Zacapuato (COBACH) made viral not only for his academic achievement, but for the gift to a student.

The high school graduate of the municipality of Cutzamala de Pinzon, Warrior he was noticed with his pretty gift calf.

With a rope to walk him and dressed in a gift bow and a red balloonhe little calf posed with his new owner.

The photo was published by the Tlalchapa municipal councilwhere the young woman proudly carries her little calf.

The image was quickly shared by Internet users, who, in addition to celebrating the creativity of the gift, assured that they also want a calf as a gift.

“and well bathed”, “What a nice gift”, “I wanted to”, were some of the comments that shone in the image.

It should be noted that the state deputy director of the College of Bachelors, Dioy Andrei Mateo, delivered computer equipment and seats to the school.

However, the star gift was taken by the young woman with her little calf.