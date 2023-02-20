Early last week, a patch for Hogwarts Legay on Xbox Series X | S and PC it was available to users of these platforms. While PS5 players were excluded from these enhancements at the time, A couple of days ago this update was finally available on the Sony console.

While Hogwarts Legacy was met with a positive reception upon its release, many pointed out some issues with the stability of the experience and, as with any open world game, there were also a couple of bugs and glitches that thankfully seem to have been fixed. with the most recent patch, which, it should improve “overall game performance and stability”. These are the patch notes on the PS5 version:

On-line:

-Fixed issues with achievement data being correctly sent to the Wizarding World portal after linking

-Added extra retry connections to WB Games server in case session expires

gameplay:

-Fixed a maximum trophy limit that resolved the Collector’s Edition trophy not updating correctly and retroactively unlocking and displaying all trophies earned by the player. This resolves the following reported issues: HL-1191.

-Owl Mail: Fixed an issue with mail not triggering the sequential mission correctly.

-World Events: Fixed a rare crash in certain locations where world events spawned in the game.

-NPC: Fixed a rare crash when respawning NPCs in the world. Fixed crash with some NPC schedules

-Characters: Fixed issues with flickering occurring with a transparent head while the hair was still present

User interface

-Updated localization text for additional content items

-Added build version to EULA for the first time

-Fixed the rare occurrence of mission descriptions not displaying correctly.

kinematics

-Fixed the VFX presentation of the robe transformation.

-Fixed a stability issue when skipping scenes.

-Fixed a crash when playing cutscenes and cinematics.

Saved

-Cleared auto saves correctly when closing the game.

-Fixed a crash when the save system was writing data

-Fixed rewrite last autosave slot bug

-Fixed an issue with restarting from the last save and not being able to talk to a provider after the initial conversation. Resolves the following reported issues: HL-412, HL-494, HL-246, HL-1063, HL-590, HL-542, HL-976, HL-965, HL-1158, HL-1184, HL-1089, HL-1240, HL-1031, HL-1490, HL-1433, HL-89, HL-1930, HL-1086, HL-1636, HL-1585, HL-1028, HL-1933, HL-2606, HL- 2062, HL-1587, HL-488, HL-498, HL-162, HL-1706, HL-2626, HL-2865, HL-2888, HL-2804, HL-2910, HL-2944, HL-3000, HL-3043, HL-3024

Performance and stability

-Improved performance in Fidelity mode

-Fixed a rare crash when hovering over the map

-Fixed issue with wind causing distortion and stretching of world assets.

-Fixed a rare occurrence with exchanging materials

-Fixed a rare crash with the state of map assets

-Fixed a rare crash that occurred with in-game world events

-Fixed a memory leak with the HL-313 global illumination system

-Fixed a crash when trying to solve a flying cabinet

All these improvements are already availablenot only on the Xbox Series X|S and PC version of Hogwarts Legacy, but also on the PlayStation 5. As far as things go, this is the best story in the game, according to fans. In the same way, the players are in love with this teacher.

Editor’s Note:

Despite its controversies, Hogwarts Legacy It’s a good game that, like all of them, had a couple of problems when it was launched. At least it’s good to see the developers keep working to make this the definitive Harry Potter experience.

Via: comic book