Flowers above hell – The cases of Teresa Battaglia streaming and live TV: where to see the second episode

Tonight, Monday 20 February 2023, at 21.25 on Rai 1, the first episode of Fiori sopra l’inferno – The cases of Teresa Battaglia is broadcast, the new TV series with Elena Sofia Ricci, a television transposition of the homonymous book by Ilaria Tuti, published by Longanesi in 2018 and immediately became a success, so much so that it was published in over 27 foreign countries and won the “Prix nouvelles voix du Polar” in France, while in 2019 it was selected as “Crime Book of the Month” by the prestigious British newspaper Time. Where to see Flowers above Hell on live TV and live streaming? All the information in detail below.

On TV

The TV series, as mentioned, is broadcast on Monday evenings at 21.25 on Rai 1.

Flowers over hell live stream

Not just tv. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to follow live (or review) the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones via an internet connection.

How many bets

We have seen where to watch Flowers above Hell on TV and live streaming – The cases of Teresa Battaglia, but how many episodes will be broadcast on Rai 1? In all, three episodes of two episodes each (six episodes in total) will be broadcast: the first on Monday 13 February 2023; the third and last Monday 27 February 2023. But let’s see the complete schedule together:

First episode: Monday, February 13, 2023 TRANSMITTED

Second episode: Monday February 20, 2023 TODAY

Third episode: Monday 27 February 2023

How long is each episode of Fiori sopra l’inferno? Each evening will be broadcast from 21.25 to 23.40. The overall duration will therefore be approximately 2 hours and 20 minutes (including commercial breaks).