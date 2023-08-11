The third step of Spanish football will feature Lucas Pérez, Gallar, Pedro León and Montoro, among others, veterans seeking promotion with historic teams

Friday, August 11, 2023, 00:54







comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

They are the footballers who, a priori, cause the most admiration in the fans. The ones that attract the most looks from the followers, the most claimed to pose in the photos. Like Montoro, a new signing from Granada, who had to dedicate the rest time of the draw’s clash…

This content is exclusive for subscribers



