Wildfires | The ingredients of Hawaii’s disaster: Decreased rainfall, surprise winds and alien plants

In Hawaii, it rains significantly less than a few decades ago. Several reasons have been found for it.

Hawaii the cause of the catastrophic wildfires has not been clarified so far. However, their rapid spread has been explained by several different factors related to both long-term trends and unexpected wind conditions.

Dozens of people have died in the fires on the island of Maui, and large parts of the historic city of Lahaina have been destroyed.

As in most regions of the world, also in the middle of the Pacific Ocean in Hawaii, the rise in average temperature has accelerated. The rise in temperature is already drying out the terrain, but at the same time, the amount of rain in Hawaii has also decreased.

According to a study conducted by researchers in 2015, Hawaii’s wet season rainfall had decreased by as much as 31 percent since 1990, told newspaper The New York Times. One reason for this is the weakening of the recurring weather phenomenon known as La Niña since the 1980s. La Niña has brought rain to Hawaii, but less and less.

According to The New York Times, the increase in average temperature has made the clouds accumulating over Hawaii thinner, which also means less rain. In addition, large storms with heavy rains are moving past Hawaii more often than before.

Destroyed houses in Lahaina on Thursday.

of the United States the National Weather Service had already warned of drought and wind in Hawaii before the wildfires that broke out on Tuesday, both of which are apt to promote fires.

According to the US Forest Service, 85 percent of the country’s wildfires are caused by humans. Volcanoes are also possible causes in volcanic Hawaii.

According to the Reuters news agency, the strong winds in Hawaii have been explained by tropical cyclone Dora, the center of which has been several hundreds of kilometers to the southwest of the islands, and the low pressure center in the west in the direction of Japan.

The air masses have moved from the high pressure area to the low pressure area now at an exceptional speed, even though Hawaii itself is used to strong winds. State Meteorologist Pao-Shin Chu said news agency AP that the impact of Hurricane Dora from such a distance surprised the experts.

Part of the reason to raging fires is the aggressive spread of flammable alien species such as guinea grass in Hawaii. Guinea grass grows rapidly in the rainy season and then dries up.

The New York Times points out that artificial irrigation has stopped around the heavily damaged city of Lahaina because the region’s traditional sugar cane plantations were abandoned in the 1990s. It has contributed to creating a living space for alien species.

“The whole landscape is full of highly flammable material”, researcher Ryan Longman told the magazine.

“All the conditions just came together.”

Newspaper The Washington Post reminded about a big contradiction: Hawaii is known for its tropical rainforests and waterfalls, but the islands are drying up – and burning more often than before.

“We have not all adapted to it, but it is predictable,” said to the newspaper Elizabeth Pickettwho heads a local NGO that prevents wildfires.