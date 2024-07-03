The First Descendant Supports DLSS 3.5, Ray Reconstruction, and NVIDIA Ray Tracingas shown in the trailer you can see below: a summary of the spectacular graphic technologies available in Nexon’s new free-to-play shooter.

Powered by the powerful Unreal Engine 5the game catapults us into a world as fascinating as it is treacherous, brought to the screen with great attention to detail and high-quality effects, capable of enhancing surfaces and shadows thanks to a dynamic lighting system.

Of course, DLSS 3.5 also has a profound impact on performance, allowing you to enjoy an experience up to 4K by going to increase performance by up to 2.7 times with all ray tracing effects enabled.

And as the icing on the cake there is support for NVIDIA Reflex, which goes to reduce system latency by up to 55%making commands much more responsive and precise to the input emitted. It goes without saying that to take full advantage of these features you will need to install the latest GeForce Game Ready Drivers.