Pierina Murder, Manuela’s Defense: “Linked to Son Giuliano’s Accident. Louis Innocent”

There is no shortage of twists and turns in the case of Pierina Paganellithe 78-year-old woman from Rimini killed with 29 stab wounds in October in the garage of her home. Among secret relationships, that of her daughter-in-law with her neighbor, fights between women, always between the daughter-in-law and the neighbor’s wife, and writings on the walls there is a character who remains in the background but whose story could be intertwined with that of the murder. We are talking about Giuliano, son of Pierina and husband of Manuela, who had been involved in a serious road accident shortly before the crime.

To think about a the link between the two events is Davide Barzan, criminalist and consultant of Manuela Bianchithat to Fanpage he stated: “We believe in the extraneousness of Louis to the facts, as well as obviously of Manuela, who is the injured party identified as such by the prosecutor in charge, and of her brother Loris. We reiterate that Pierina’s killer should be sought in the network of relationships of the victim and her son Giuliano Saponi, because it is likely that the accident in which he was involved a few months before the crime cannot be defined as such. In our opinion the two events are closely linked to each other.”

And when asked what he thought of the relationship between Louis and Manuela, Barzan replied: “I don’t think Louis was in love with Manuela because he chose to stay with his wife. Manuela is an injured party, she is beyond any reasonable doubt of guilt at the moment. At first I assisted both Manuela and Louis and Valeria. I put them in front of a table with Loris and asked them to tell me if Pierina’s murderer was there. The answer was negative. Their stories have always been linear and never contradictory, for this reason I believe in their lack of involvement in the facts”.

Pierina Case: Daughter-in-law sues neighbor

As Ansa writes, Davide Barzan, legal advisor to Manuela Bianchi, the daughter-in-law of Pierina Paganelli, the 78-year-old murdered in Rimini on October 3 last year, has announced the filing of a complaint following the attack suffered by his client. “There was no fight, but an attack by Mrs. Bartolucci during which Mrs. Bianchi remained completely passive. It all happened in front of witnesses,” he declared. Bianchi was in fact insulted and then physically attacked with a hair-pulling yesterday afternoon during an interview on the program l’Estate in Diretta, in the exact location, the garage on Via del Ciclamino in Rimini, where her mother-in-law was killed 9 months ago. Valeria Bartolucci, returning home with her husband Louis Dassilva, the 34-year-old Senegalese who is the only one under investigation for Pierina’s murder and with whom Bianchi was having an affair, saw Manuela giving her an interview and let herself go in front of the cameras, trying to punch her and ending up pulling the woman’s hair. According to Barzan, Bartolucci has been letting herself go insistently against her former friend and neighbor for months, so a complaint is ready for assault, serious threats, defamation and stalking of Bartolucci. A precautionary measure such as a restraining order will be requested against her.