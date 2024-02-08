The Amazon offers today allow us to buy Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown for PS5 and PS4. The reported discount compared to the recommended price is 18%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
The. is also available at a higher price Xbox version.
The advised price indicated by Amazon is 49.99. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.
Prince of Persia The Lost Crown, what game is it?
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is a metroidvania, which is a side-scrolling action and platform game. It is a high quality game, which has received excellent ratings worldwide.
In our review we explained to you that “The Lost Crown makes the most of what made some of the best metroidvanias of the genre great, and manages to stand out from the crowd with its quality. A great game, which any action lover should try.”
