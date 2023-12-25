Monday, December 25, 2023, 1:54 p.m.



A van burned this Monday on the A-7 highway as it passed through the municipality of Librilla, in the direction of Almería, according to the Emergency Coordination Center.

Sources from the Civil Guard explained that the vehicle began to catch fire due to the engine, so the driver moved towards the shoulder, at kilometer 595, and all the occupants were able to get out of it.

Members of the Fire Extinction and Rescue Consortium (CEIS) of the Region of Murcia mobilized to the scene to put out the fire, which caused no personal injuries, but did cause the vehicle to be completely burned.

The fire caused traffic jams of one kilometer, according to the same sources, who asked drivers to drive with caution.