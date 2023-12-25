A very clear code

430 races disputed, 43 victories, two Drivers' world titles (in 1971 and 1973 both signed by Jackie Stewart) and a Constructors' world title (1971): these numbers belong to the Tyrrella historic team that has written several memorable pages of F1 including that of the legendary six-wheeled single-seater seen in action in F1 between the 1976 and 1977 seasons (the P34 won in Sweden at Anderstorp in 1976 with Jody Scheckter, then a world champion, at the wheel of Ferrari in 1979).

The journalist Roger Benoitrevealed that the drivers who arrived at the court of the 'lumberjack' Ken Tyrrell – ex-driver and founder of the team of the same name which raced in F1 from 1966 to 1998 – had to observe a series of very specific rules. “Jackie Stewart once told me that the Tyrrell drivers couldn't make love on the night between Saturday and Sunday on the eve of the Grand Prix – Benoit's words reported by the Swiss newspaper Blick – but Tyrrell's rules didn't end there.”

“If one of his pilots showed up with an unkempt beard or in shorts Ken would send him back to the hotel – added Benoit – once I was at dinner with Martin Brundle who was at the beginning of his career as a Tyrrell driver and at ten o'clock Ken showed up at the table to force Brundle to go to sleep”. In his three years as a driver for the English team, Brundle scored eight points, all in 1986, coming close to the podium in Adelaide, Australia, finishing the last Grand Prix of the season in fourth position.