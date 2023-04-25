Tuesday, April 25, 2023, 5:59 p.m.



| Updated 20:17h.

The voracity of the flames and the enormous column of black smoke have raised alarms in Castellón de Orihuela street. An old house that had been squatted began to burn at noon this Tuesday.

To the house, located at number 10 of the aforementioned road, troops from the Provincial Fire Department Consortium moved. For its part, the Local Police had to block the street for security reasons, as there were many people nearby, since at the same time, on Avenida Marqués de Molins, the traditional weekly market was taking place.









The firefighters, perceiving the sparks emanating from the power line upon contact with the flames, asked Iberdrola to cut the power to the house so they could start working.

The fire was considered extinguished without injuries an hour and a half later, around 3:45 p.m. Yes, a vehicle that is parked at the door of the house has suffered some damage. A non-commissioned officer, a sergeant, two corporals and eight firefighters from the Orihuela park participated in the tasks.