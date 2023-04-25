Former US President Barack Obama (2009-2017) and former Democratic candidate for the 2020 elections Hillary Clinton expressed this Tuesday (25) their support for President Joe Biden, who confirmed that he will seek re-election in 2024.

Obama said on Twitter that he is “proud” of Biden, who was his vice president and with whom he developed a strong bond of friendship.

“I am proud of everything Joe Biden and his administration have accomplished over the last few years. He delivered what he promised the American people and will continue to do so once he is re-elected. Let’s get to work!” link to the official website of the president’s campaign.

One of the best speakers in the Democratic Party, Obama was unable to hold big rallies in the 2020 campaign due to the covid-19 pandemic, but in the 2022 midterm elections, he took to the stage to mobilize the Democratic base and attract the youth vote. .

Hillary Clinton, who continues to have great weight within the party, also expressed her support via Twitter for Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, the first woman to reach that position.

“Joe and Kamala are the best people for the job of defending democracy, fighting for our rights and ensuring that everyone has a chance,” said Clinton, who was defeated by Republican Donald Trump in the 2016 elections and was secretary of state in the government. Obama between 2009 and 2013.

Hillary included in her Twitter message a link to the ActBlue virtual platform, the most popular fundraising platform among Democratic Party candidates.

While on the Republican side the primaries promise to be hectic, with Trump already confirmed and the likely participation of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence, Biden seems to have a clear path in the Democratic field.

So far, only two figures have declared their intention to run for the Democratic nomination: environmental lawyer and anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy, nephew of President John F. Kennedy (1961-1963), and self-help author Marianne Williamson .

The Democratic National Committee fully endorses Biden and has already said it does not plan to host primary debates.

In fact, the Democratic National Committee changed the calendar of the primaries to suit the president’s wishes, giving priority to South Carolina, where Biden gained strength in 2020, after resounding defeats in Iowa and New Hampshire, traditionally the first states to vote.

Biden unsuccessfully tried to win the Democratic presidential nomination in 1988 and 2008. That year, Democratic candidate and later President Barack Obama (2008-2017) chose Biden as vice president and both won the 2008 and 2012 elections.