The program “The voice Chile” It is in its final stage and the fans are very excited. The semifinals will take place this Wednesday and in both instances the viewers will play a fundamental role.

Next, we will provide you with all the information on how to vote for your favorite participant and the details of the last gala.

How to vote in the final of “The voice Chile”?

Fans should keep an eye on the voting, which will be announced during the show. Viewers will be able to enter chilevision.cl either vote.chilevision.cl and, without the need to register, they will be able to support their favorite participants.

When and where to see the final of “The voice Chile”?

The last competition and grand finale will take place this Thursday June 15 at 10.30 p.m (Chilean time). You can enjoy the event through Chilevision and its online signal in chilevision.cl.

Who are the last participants?

Although the semifinals continue and there is a huge number of participants, the Team Puma already defined Hadonais Nevis and the duo Il Sognoformed by Willimas Camus and Roberto Diazas their qualifiers to the final.

Besides, Camilo Peralta already Alexis Vasquez They are the ones who will attend the last gala for the Team Royce.

It should be remembered that last Monday the 12th the semifinalists of the team Beto. These are Zoylyn Ybarra, Marcelo Durán, Celene Painemal, Antonia Núñez and Savka Gómezwho will appear this Wednesday to define their pass to the final.

And they will likewise Tayra Hucke, Francisco Aleuy, Alejandra Moraga, Catalina Campos and Tito Reywho are the classifieds of the Team Fran.