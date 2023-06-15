Polish diplomat Shatkovsky: the country will become a center for the maintenance of US and allied tanks

Permanent Representative of Poland to NATO Tomasz Szatkowski said that the country could become a center for the maintenance of American Abrams tanks and other equipment, reports RIA News.

“It is likely that Poland will become the maintenance center for all US Abrams tanks or other Allied tanks throughout Europe,” he said.

According to him, Poland and Germany are currently discussing a deal to establish a repair center for Leopard tanks, which were transferred to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). The diplomat specified that the enterprise was going to be built in the city of Gliwice.

Earlier, an Austrian officer said that serious mistakes by Ukrainian tankers led to the loss of German tanks during the counteroffensive. According to him, such a development of events is rather disastrous for the Western European arms industry and all armies using the Leopard 2.