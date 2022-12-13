Every Saturday, Peruvian television entertains the public with a variety of programs such as “El gran show”, “JB en ATV”, “El reventonazo de la Chola”, among many others. However, last Saturday, December 10, the Portugal vs. Morocco, a match that left the whole world paralyzed in front of the screens.

Find out which television space had the highest rating score in a hard-fought fight to captivate the national audience.

Gino Pesaressi rose for the second time in his career as the winner of “The Big Show”. Photo: Instagram Gino Pesaressi

How was the end of “The Big Show”?

Great surprises had the grand finale of “The big show”, program hosted by Gisela Valcárcel. From the appearance of Anthony Aranda on the controversial dance floor where he met Melissa Paredes, to the elimination of his partner, who came last in the competition.

After an intense night of dancing, Gino Pesaresi was crowned the winner of the 2022 season and proudly raised the reality trophy. Amid applause and shouting, the former reality boy appreciated the opportunity he was given to demonstrate his artistic ability.

The shocking match of Portugal vs. Morocco

With a great match at the Al Thumama stadium, Morocco beat Portugal 1-0 and qualified for the semifinals of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. With a goal by Youssef En-Nesyri at the end of the first half, the Moroccan team became the first African team to play in this instance.

Cristiano Ronaldowho entered in the second half, failed to make the difference and fell for the fifth consecutive World Cup.

Azzedine Ounahi and Joao Felix dispute the ball in Morocco vs. Portugal. Photo: EFE

What was the rating on December 10?

Next, the list of the programs that were positioned as the favorites on the night of Saturday, December 10.