Gonorrhea, a sexually transmitted infection caused by the bacteria Neisseria gonorrhoeae, needs attention, according to WHO alerts. More than 60% of cases of the disease are resistant to antibiotics.

According to the WHO, the organization states that more than 60% of cases of gonorrhea are caused by a version of the bacteria that is resistant to one of the most used drugs in the treatment, ciprofloxacin, which makes it difficult to fight the infection and increases the risk of serious outcomes. .

The new report, which gathers data reported by 87 countries until 2020, also highlights levels of resistance above 50% for bacteria that cause most bloodstream infections in hospital settings, Klebsiella pneumoniae and Acinetobacter spp.

With increasing demand due to resistance to traditional remedies, this class of drugs is also at greater risk of eventually becoming ineffective. 8% of bloodstream infections caused by Klebsiella pneumoniae, for example, are already resistant to carbapenems.

Another data that appears in the report is that more than 20% of cases of Escherichia coli, the most common cause of urinary tract infection, were resistant both to first-line antibiotics, ampicillin and cotrimoxazole, and to second-line antibiotics, fluoroquinolones.

The organization draws attention to the growing trend of the problem. Cases of resistance to the bacteria that causes gonorrhea and the two most common bloodstream infections have increased by 15% in four years.

One of the fears of experts is that the unbridled and off-label use of antibiotics during the Covid-19 pandemic may have further aggravated the problem.