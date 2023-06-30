Hasta la vista Rose was born in 2010. After a long season touring bars and venues, they decided to consolidate their training and record their first EP, self-titled, produced by Javi San Martín (La fuga, Marea, Despistaos…). The group, made up of four members, the Kuki brothers (lead vocals) and Nono Ayuso (guitars, pianos and choirs), Pablo Bolnuevo (guitar) and Chen (bass, percussion and keyboards), in 2019 began working with producer Bori Alarcón, winner of 7 grammy awards.

Today his latest single is released, ‘Please come back here’, a song that was kept in a drawer for a long time, «I think it could easily be seven years old since it was composed and we had it a bit abandoned. We played it in an acoustic version, but a few years ago, I said ‘let’s record it’”, Pablo Bolnuevo comments to LA VERDAD.

The song is produced by Bori Alarcón, at the Monteprincipe studios in Madrid. “Working with him has been magical. Collaborating with people with so much experience, professionalism and humility is a pleasure”, says the musician. It is a single that “will captivate with its catchy melody, vibrant energy and deep lyrics”, a pop rock piece “that promises to make anyone who listens fall in love with it”.

For this song they have had the collaboration of Iñaki García (pianist), who has worked with artists like Dani Martín. “He arrived at the studio and the connection was super fast, in a moment we connected musically and personally and the proof of this is what he recorded, which was spectacular,” says the guitarist.

The video clip of ‘Please come back here’, has been recorded in different places in the Region of Murcia. From the Sierra de Carrascoy to the beaches of the Calblanque Regional Park. «The experience has been exciting. We were working hard for four days», says the artist, who shares one of his anecdotes during the filming: «One of the first scenes of the video clip was recorded with the help of an aquarium. We put the camera inside and while it was submerged in the water we were recording the scenes.

The band is currently preparing new songs that will be part of an EP to be released this year. «The road has been hard but also beautiful. We have enjoyed it a lot because we are very good friends, and the fights that have arisen throughout these years have been resolved by our friendship”, says the artist about the secret of the band’s permanence after all these years.