Terrorism investigation | The reception center, which was the subject of a suspected bombing, was previously arson – “The staff even received death threats”, says the manager

The police say that the Kankaanpää terrorism suspects planned to carry out an explosive attack on the reception center in Niinisalo. Antti Kivelä, who was the manager of the reception center, heard about it from the police on Friday morning.

One of the buildings of the reception center in Niinisalo was destroyed as a result of arson on December 1, 2015. According to the information released by the police, the suspects of terrorist crimes in Kankaanpää planned an explosive attack on the same reception center at a later stage.

Pekka Söderlund / Kankaanpää region

11:44 am

Managed the Niinisalo reception center from the end of 2015 to the beginning of 2019 Antti Kivelä heard about the completion of the preliminary investigation and the intention to target the reception center from the police on Friday morning.