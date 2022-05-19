How is it possible to find a meeting point between Formula 1 and Rally? The differences between the two categories are much wider and more evident than what unites them, yet the new presidency of the FIA, in the name of Mohammed Ben Sulayem, could find a powerful link between the two worlds to try to help above all the world champion Circus. .

How could he do it? Since Charlie Whiting is no longer race director of Formula 1, the premier class of motorsport has struggled to find people capable of consistently performing that role.

Michael Masi was removed from office a few months ago and in his place, in the 2022 season, Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas are alternating. These not only play the role in Formula 1, but have also done the same in the lDTM and the WEC.

During the race dinner for the 50th anniversary of the WRC held last night in Portugal, FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem revealed that former rally co-drivers could be transformed into race directors in circuit racing – therefore also for Formula 1 – because they are considered to possess great organizational and decision-making skills in high pressure scenarios just like in rally events.

Robert Reid, FIA Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Ben Sulayem said he was “100% convinced” that co-drivers who undergo the necessary race director training could climb the pyramid of on-track racing into Formula 1.

“Honestly we face the challenge of having more race director. So what do we do?” Ben Sulayem told a number of select media, including Motorsport.com. “We can’t just pick them and bring them. We have to make sure we pick them, recruit them, train them and then have more than three. I mean, we should try to have a rotation.”

“But if I look at the efficiency and the structure I would say that the navigators could take care of that role. I remember that they are in charge of planning the organization, the route, the notes and the fuel of a crew. They really do a lot of things”.

“We therefore thought of bringing people from the rallies and following a training process to see if it will be appropriate to pursue this path. I believe, and I am confident, that we will find suitable navigators. This will happen soon and we are pressuring the FIA ​​to find to make sure that this can happen “.

“They can certainly become race director of Formula 1, 100%. He takes a training course and makes them grow in other races. He gets them directed in the WEC, in track and Endurance races. Then at that point they it fits into the pyramid and follows the right growth process “.

According to what Ben Sulayem said, at the moment there are still no names identified to make the FIA ​​idea turn into reality, but the president strongly believes in his team and in the possibility that the idea on paper will be fulfilled. soon.