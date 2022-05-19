Accidents The grocery store under construction caught fire in Ylästö, Vantaa

The accident did not cause any injuries, but the building suffered so much that the opening of the store was delayed.

Under construction The roof structures of the existing Food Store caught fire in Ylästö, Vantaa, on Thursday morning in connection with the roofing work.

The Rescue Department received an alarm from a fire on Ylästöntie just before ten o’clock. The fire was extinguished at about 11:30 a.m. Aftermarketing at the destination will continue until Friday.

The accident did not cause any injuries or smoke nuisance to nearby residents, says a firefighter on duty Risto Kulmala From the Central Uusimaa Rescue Department.

According to Kulmala, the store was supposed to open around Midsummer, but due to the fire, the opening is likely to be delayed by months.

In connection with the fire-fighting work, the rescue department had to demolish the roof of the building in about 80 square meters.

Kulmala says that the construction workers had first tried the initial extinguishing themselves without success.