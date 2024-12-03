Mohammed ben Sulayem’s pulse does not tremble when it comes to making decisions, nor does he hesitate when speaking about current affairs. In a forceful interview given to the specialized portal ‘motorsport.com’, the president of the International Automobile Federation (FIA) rejected rumors of chaos within the organization and responded rudely to the different complaints from Formula 1 drivers. summary of what goes through the head of the top federation leader of world motorsports, Ben Sulayem makes it very clear in his responses that he is neither affected by criticism nor does he take too much into consideration the requests or suggestions that come to him from various sources. fronts.Starting with the most striking, the complaints from the Grand Prix Drivers Association (GPDA) about the destination of the onerous fines they receive, the president of the FIA ​​was blunt. Sharp and not exactly understanding or courteous: “It’s none of your business. It’s not, I’m sorry.” “With all due respect, I am a driver – he competed in rallies – and I respect them, but let them go and concentrate on what they know how to do best, which is competing,” he added. However, to The next line did give information about the destination of the hundreds of thousands of euros that the FIA ​​collects each season in fines: “But, okay, do you want to know how much we invest in the lower categories?” I’ll say it: 10.3 million euros. I think it’s a lot of money. In 2024, so far, more than 10 million in karting.” The Emirati leader showed the same attitude when asked about the recent layoffs in the F1 organizational chart: “This is our business. We will do what is good for the FIA, so it is no one else’s business. Nobody has to interfere in ours. And when he was reminded of the strangeness, even the annoyance shown by several drivers following one of those dismissals, that of Niels Wittich as Race Director, Ben Sulayem responded again with passionate sufficiency: «Do we have to tell him? Do we have to tell him? When something changes in the teams, do they tell us? No, they don’t tell us, no one has to. We have our rules and we follow them, not others’ rules, it’s that simple.” The president of the FIA ​​also sent a message to the press. A response to the growing criticism of his sports management: «About the media, with all due respect, why do I have to respond to everything? The one I have a responsibility to is my FIA members and the sport. Finally, Ben Sulayem once again displayed his most arrogant profile: “I am not a person who gets up in the morning and looks at the media. The media is good, but they don’t have votes in the FIA. I have been chosen to fix the FIA ​​and I am doing it. “I am very happy with our new team, very happy.”

#FIA #despises #drivers #business #drive