The Generalitat Valenciana has finally replaced the Autonomous Secretary of Emergencies, Emilio Argüesowhen they have passed 35 days of DANA that has caused the largest natural disaster of this century in Spain. Despite the controversy over the management of the alerts and the emergency in the days following the floods, the Valencian vice president Susana Camarero has limited this decision to the change of councilor and the need for the new managers to have their own team.

The plenary session of the Consell has approved the replacement of the regional secretary of Emergencies and Interior, Emilio Argüeso, and his replacement by Irene Rodríguezwho served between 2007 and 2015 as general director of Prevention, Fire Extinction and Emergencies during the PP governments prior to the Botànic. Like the new Minister of Emergencies, Juan Carlos Valderrama, the new secretary He was part of the team of the accused former minister Serafín Castellano.

The dismissal of Argüeso for the management of the crisis was one of the demands of all the groups of Les Corts alongside the PP, including Vox, while the representatives of the Consell have insisted that the decisions on the second rank of the Valencian government would be adopted ” at the time.” Emilio Argüeso came from Ciudadanosa formation that he abandoned in 2021 and was signed by the PP two years later.

Apart from this change in the general directorate of Emergencies, the plenary session of the Consell has agreed on other changes in regional secretariats and general directorates as a result of the remodeling of the regional executive after DANA.

Other face changes

Among themthe general director of Fire Prevention, Rosa Tourís, – who is acting as spokesperson for Cecopi – joins as general director of Coordination, Control and Monitoring in the new Second Vice Presidency for Economic and Social Recovery, directed by Francisco José Gan Pampols.

In addition, the until now general director of Social and Health Infrastructures, Rafael Mateos, becomes the general director of the Recovery and Reconstruction Plan in the Second Vice Presidency.

The appointment of Venancio Aguado as regional secretary of the cabinet of the Second Vice Presidency led by Francisco José Gan Pampols has also been approved.