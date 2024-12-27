The Government has agreed to extend to 2025 and 2026 the accounting moratorium established to prevent companies from having to dissolve due to the losses generated in the years 2020 and 2021 by the covid, while extending the measure to the affected companies. for the October Dana in Valencia.

In this way, the losses of 2020 and 2021 caused by the pandemic and those generated due to Dana in 2024 will not be taken into consideration, for the purposes of determining whether or not the legal cause for dissolution exists, until the end of 2026.

The measure, which gives more room for companies to recover from the loss caused by natural events, is included in the royal decree law on urgent measures in economic matters approved by the Council of Ministers and published in the Official State Gazette (BOE). this week.

The moratorium has prevented many companies from being forced into liquidation as their net worth was reduced, since one of the causes of dissolution of a company consists of the existence of losses that reduce the net worth to an amount of less than half. of the share capital, provided that it is not appropriate to request the declaration of bankruptcy.

The rule approved this week recognizes that “it is necessary to arbitrate a mechanism that allows losses to be absorbed with the continuity of the company in a reasonable period of time, allowing it to overcome and continue its activity,” given that the losses are not due to the normal operation of the company.