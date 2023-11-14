.

The highly anticipated record-breaking auction of the 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO disappointed: the car was sold last night in New York for 51.7 million dollars, much less than analysts imagined. In any case, it is a relative “disappointment” given that we are talking about the second most expensive collector’s car ever sold at auction. Sotheby’s announced it.

Owned by an American collector for 38 years, this example of the legendary Italian sports car beat other 250 GTOs sold in 2018, at Sotheby’s for 48 million dollars, but its price is much lower than expected (it was estimated at over 70 million ) and the absolute record for a car at auction, that of the Mercedes-Benz 300 Slr Uhlenhaut coupé sold for 135 million euros in 2022.

The 1962 250 GTO, chassis number 3765, with a four-litre engine developing 390 HP, had finished second in a 1,000 km race on the German Nurburgring circuit and in the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans, where the team had to withdraw due to an engine failure. After racing for several years in Italy and Sicily, the car was sold and exported to the United States in the late 1960s.

Restored and modified, this 250 GTO changed owners several times in America before ending up in the hands of an Ohio collector in 1985, who sold it on Monday.

“Whatever happens in the financial markets, a car of this caliber is a collector’s item, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for a collector,” Michael Caimano of RM Sotheby’s told AFP before the sale, likening the Ferrari to a ‘work of art that “can be touched, felt and listened to”.