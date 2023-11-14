Dolce&Gabbana, the IPO could be worth 6 billion

One of the prestigious Made in Italy brands, Dolce&Gabbana, could be worth around 6 billion euros, opening up the possibility of listing on the stock exchange, similarly to what was hypothesized for Giorgio Armani. This prospect has recently been associated with the future of the fashion house, and a market analyst confidentially told MFF that this company could reach such a value, corresponding to approximately four times the turnover of 1.59 billion recorded at the end of March for the year fiscal 2022/2023. The listing hypothesis emerged during MFGS-Milan Fashion Global Summit 2023, when CEO Alfonso Dolce indicated that the company does not rule out a possible debut on the Italian stock exchange, supported by investments in settori beauty and real estate.



Alberto Gennarini, managing partner of Vitale Monder, underlined that Dolce&Gabbana, like other large luxury groups such as LVMH, Kering and Hermès, could benefit from the listing, considering the high multiples at which they are currently listed. He also pointed out that even Giorgio Armani has opened up to the possibility of a listing in future years. Gennarini highlighted the company’s financial growth, with an increase in turnover from 1.25 to 1.59 billion euros and an EBITDA of 73.2 million.

Emanuela Pettenò of PwC Italia underlined that listing on the stock exchange today offers numerous opportunities for companies in the fashion sector. Looking at the examples of Italian companies such as Monder, Brunello Cucinelli and Ermenegildo Zegna, highlighted the various scenarios made possible by the listing, including financing growth, accelerating retail development and improving bargaining strength. Pettenò explained that luxury companies are perceived as less risky, thanks to constantly growing markets, solid profits and the ability to pass cost increases into prices more easily.

However, he underlined that the market context and historical moment influence the listing opportunity, citing the recent example of Birkenstock and the uncertain performance of stocks such as LVMH. In an environment of uncertainty, it is reasonable to assume that companies will carefully plan the listing process, waiting for a favorable market window. In the specific case of Dolce&Gabbana, the listing could contribute to its image and allow access to new financial sources to support growth, especially after investments in the beauty and real estate sectors.

