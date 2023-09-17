After becoming the world champions and refusing to represent the national team until there are more profound changes in the organization chart of the Spanish Football Federation (FEF), the body now chaired by Pedro Rocha will attend to the first of the players’ requests and will create a new sports direction, in the style of the men’s team.

The negotiation between the FEF and the footballers to try to unblock the worrying conflict in the women’s team has allowed the federative body to take a first step. Montse Tomé, who was Jorge Vilda’s assistant, will continue as coach, but will not be sports director of the women’s national team, as Luis Rubiales publicly promised during the controversial assembly on August 25 in which he was confirmed in the position, before being forced to dismiss.

In the first point of their demands, 21 of the 23 world champions and another large group of players (39 in total) have demanded that the FEF “restructure the organizational chart of women’s football”, a change that the players consider fundamental. According to the newspaper El País this Saturday, the FEF has proposed to the footballers that Montse Tomé continue as coach, but Vilda’s second Asturian coach will not occupy the position of sports director. The female soccer players demand from the FEF a structure identical to that of the men’s team, with a coach, a sports director or director and another person responsible for coordinating the lower categories.

The FEF will therefore separate the positions of coach and sports management in women’s football, with an unprecedented hierarchy. The first demand of the champions is the easiest to meet by the federative body and the one that has served to bring positions between both parties closer, with the aim of settling the serious crisis and allowing the world champions to defend Spain in the two next qualifying matches for the Nations League, the first of them next Friday the 22nd against Sweden in Stockholm.

Complicated dismissal



Leaders and players must reach an agreement as soon as possible, so that, as is the wish of the Federation, on Monday or Tuesday of next week Montse Tomé, who is not to the liking of all the players, can finally be presented properly. official and facilitate their first call-up, with whom they won the first world title in the history of women’s football. The restructuring of the women’s football organization chart is one of the key aspects with which the players aim for a significant revolution.

The champions also demand a clean sweep in the FEF, with the dismissal, among others, of the former director of the presidential cabinet (Chema Timón) and the general secretary (Andreu Camps), in addition to the top officials in the communications area (Pablo García Cuervo) and marketing (Rubén Riveira) and the integrity management (Miguel García Caba). The soccer players especially wish, in addition to the complicated departure of Andreu Camps, very close to Rubiales and knowledgeable of all the ins and outs during his presidential period, the departure of those who allegedly pressured and coerced Jenni Hermoso so that the Madrid player publicly assured that the kiss What the former president gave him was consented to, as the Granada native continues to insist.