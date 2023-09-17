The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) announced on Saturday the appointment of Italian Admiral Giuseppe Caffo Dragone as head of the alliance’s military committee, replacing Dutchman Rob Bauer, whose term was extended for six months.

Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto said in a statement that Cavo Dragone will take up his new position in January 2025 when Admiral Power ends his term.

The Chairman of the NATO Military Committee represents the consensus views of all NATO defense leaders as the principal military advisor to the Secretary General, the North Atlantic Council and other supreme bodies of the Alliance.