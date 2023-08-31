The interim president of the Spanish Football Federation (FEF), Pedro Rocha, has assured this Thursday that the position of the senior men’s coach, Luis de la Fuente, is fully secured. «He is fully supported by all members of the FEF. He is a worker who is doing wonderfully, we have two games ahead and he has to dedicate himself to training and be lucky because his luck is the luck of all of Spain”, he said about De La Fuente, who this Friday will give the squad list for the matches against Georgia and Cyprus in the qualifying phase for Euro 2024.

Rocha, who traveled to Monaco to attend the Champions League draw this afternoon, has indicated that he hopes to meet next week with women’s coach Jorge Vilda. «When we have a meeting next week to see what the parties decide. First you have to listen and talk, which is what is important », she added.

The interim president told the media present that he has not spoken with Rubiales and that the RFEF has “to make a big effort. Many times we have worked against all odds. It is not new”. he sentenced. Asked about the video of Jenni Hermoso presented by Rubiales in which the player is with the president on a bus, she responded with “I only talk about football.”

The latest information in the Rubiales case says that the Federation rules out the option of a motion of no confidence as well as holding presidential elections before 2024. The organization justifies the decision by referring to the new sports law, which establishes that a motion of censure neither during the first six months of the mandate, nor when there are between six months and one year remaining until the date from which the call for elections can be made.

On this point, Joan Soteras, president of the Catalan Football Federation (FCF), has spoken, who has urged the Higher Sports Council (CSD) to grant permission to the FEF to call elections: “We need a date.” Asked about the assembly in which Rubiales refused to resign, he explained that the president summoned the territorial presidents before the act and “put the name of the person who would replace him on the table”, although he did not inform them of his decision. “We went with the conviction that Rubiales would resign,” said Soteras, who has assessed the assembly as grotesque, verbatim, and has urged him to resign if he wants to be a good former president.

17 complaints against Rubiales



On the other hand, the political scene continues to appear in the management of the ‘Rubiales case’ and seems to have reopened the cracks within the acting government. Sumar maintains that action has been delayed, while the PSOE hides behind the obligation to comply with the legal deadlines for the dismissal. This same Thursday, the acting Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles, has appealed to “not prejudge” the actions of the Administrative Court of Sport and the jurisdictional bodies. In statements to journalists, she has said that Rubiales’ action has been “very unfortunate” but at the same time she has said that it is necessary to let the TAD decide. “We are going to let everyone work calmly, the TAD, the courts, I do not like to talk about sanctions, let the TAD be the one who says and the one who assesses the corresponding sanctions,” she responded when questioned about the lack of updating of the sanctioning regime of the Sports Law.

In total there are 17 complaints that are being studied against Luis Rubiales, waiting for the aforementioned TAD to issue a resolution that could have as an immediate consequence the suspension of his position as president of the federation from a Spanish body. Rubiales, suspended by FIFA from all his sports-related duties, both nationally and internationally, could be permanently disqualified if the TAD admits to processing the complaints that the Higher Sports Council (CSD) has filed with the court. The times of Justice go long.

The Minister of Economy, Nadia Calviño, has tried to draw a positive conclusion from the Rubiales case, the controversy generated by the kiss that the president of the Football Federation gave the player Jenni Hermoso on the mouth after winning the Women’s World Cup. “Something positive should come out of all this, and it is the awareness that this type of behavior is not acceptable and the people who, apparently, consider it normal have to change their attitude decisively, because Spain no longer accepts these macho behaviors and expressions. , and that is positive,” he said.