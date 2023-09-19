Tuesday, September 19, 2023, 10:22



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

New chapter in the soap opera of the women’s soccer team. Those summoned by Montse Tomé were scheduled this Tuesday at 11:30 in Madrid, but the Federation decided last night to change their destination. Last night the players received their tickets to travel to Madrid from the Federation, but last night, surprisingly, the federation changed the place of the call and this morning sent them new tickets summoning them to Valencia.

The objective of the Federation is to avoid the presence of the media, who were already waiting for the players at the Madrid hotel. Until the moment the footballers arrive in Valencia, it will not be known if the bulk of those called up will attend.

This Monday, Montse Tomé included in her call a good part of the soccer players who last Friday were declared unselectable until more changes occur in the structure of the Spanish Football Federation (FEF), the ball was in the soccer players’ court. .

Although the Federation showed its willingness to adopt “structural changes,” the players were firm in maintaining their position of strength with their demands intact and the demand to implement them before returning to the national team. After several hours of telematic meeting, the official statement from the players arrived late on Monday. They keep an eye on the Federation and will not respond to the coach’s call this Tuesday at the Ciudad del Fútbol in Las Rozas, putting the FEF in a difficult situation ahead of the Nations League match against Sweden on Friday.