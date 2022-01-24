Vladimir Dzhabarov, First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on Foreign Affairs, called NATO’s decision to send additional forces to Eastern Europe because of the situation around Ukraine a provocation. His words on Monday, January 24, lead TASS.
He noted that the actions of the North Atlantic Alliance may be an attempt to provoke Russia into a military conflict, but Moscow will not react to this.
