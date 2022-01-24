LaLiga will not take place this weekend due to international commitments in CONMEBOL and CONCACAF, beyond an African Cup of Nations that is taking place outside the club football calendar.
According to this date, where progress will continue in the qualifying phase for the 2022 Qatar World Cup, Real Madrid will not be able to count on five players for the Copa del Rey quarterfinals against Athletic Club on Thursday 3, since they will land with little margin.
The central will be part of the call for the canarinha for the commitments against Ecuador (Thursday 27) and Paraguay (Wednesday 2). In these two clashes he could add his 20th and 21st match as an absolute international, respectively.
The far right will also be among those selected from the Verdeamarelha for clashes before the tricolor Y the redhead. He could play his fourth and fifth cap as a full international, something likely since Brazil is mathematically classified.
The pivot will be part of the Brazilian team for the same stakes that we have mentioned before. He could play his 61st and 62nd match as an absolute international, although Real Madrid would appreciate it if a key piece did not add minutes in inconsequential games.
The far left will be among those selected for those same clashes. They could mean his 10th and 11th commitment as a full international. In the same way as with his partner, participation is not strictly necessary.
The midfielder will be concentrated with Uruguay for the matches against Paraguay (Friday 28) and Venezuela (Wednesday 2), where the Charrúa will try to get as close as possible to the direct access quotas to the World Cup. Right now they are one point behind the last one, with twelve remaining to play for. He could add the 36th and 37th absolute internationality of him.
