Sunday, August 27, 2023, 11:55



| Updated 12:05 p.m.

comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The Federation has called an “extraordinary and urgent” meeting to analyze and evaluate the current situation, after the controversy unleashed by Luis Rubiales’ press conference and the exchange of communications between the players of the women’s team and the RFEF. The objective is to evaluate “the decisions or actions to be adopted”.

The organization convenes the Committee of Presidents of Regional and Regional Federations for a meeting at 4:00 p.m. tomorrow afternoon, Monday, August 28, at the Ciudad Deportiva de Las Rozas. The assembly takes place within the framework of the suspension of the functions of its president, Luis Rubiales, by FIFA.

As the statement indicates, everything will be done under the instructions of Pedro Rocha, provisionally in charge of the Federation.