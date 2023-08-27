Since the writing of the script, Francisco Lombardi chose Mayella Lloclla as the protagonist of Amelia’s decision and Gustavo Bueno. In the film, which opens on Thursday, he introduces us to an aspiring nurse and a racist mining businessman who believes that the “poor” has no “excuses.” “The character is used to buy consciences, it is something natural for him. They are two representative characters of certain social classes. They have very different morals and origins, it is like a confrontation between two ethical visions of the world”, he tells us via WhatsApp.

― Mayella in Dos besos (2015) has a character of similar origins; she here she could get out of the cycle of abuse. Does she seek to spark conversations about social disadvantage, about power?

― It has to do with that, with the current violence against women. People who have a lower social position or economic income are at a disadvantage level. I believe that those of us who aspire to make Peru a better country aim to have equal opportunities for all. It is when there are disadvantages that the greatest injustice occurs.

― The premiere takes place after four years of filming; Willaq Pirqa was also late. How could these projects be promoted?

― First of all, the very hegemonic presence of the american cinema, films that prevail today, which are above all action, superheroes, special effects… the rooms are normally packed. Here in Peru it will take a long time for you to get a date. It would be ideal if we had cinemas to show Peruvian cinema, regarding cultural policies. If we don’t have some cinemas managed by the Ministry of Culture, or independent ones that can show international cinema, we will only see what North American cinema produces. We have to aspire to make quality cinema that can attract an audience.

― When he entered the Hollywood Academy, he told us that he received the news at the moment he needed “impulse”. Did she think of leaving the cinema?

― No, I didn’t think so, but the only way for me to leave the cinema is if I don’t get financing, which is what has happened to me in recent years. I want to continue in the cinema, I find it very difficult to stop making movies, unless I can’t get money or I have a physical disability that prevents me. Cinema is a trade and it’s not just professional, it’s something deeper, right? It is a necessity that has to do with my day to day.

― Dedicates the film to the memory of the journalist and film critic Federico de Cárdenas. What place does criticism occupy for you?

– He is a very dear friend. When I started writing this script, which is the first after a long time practically alone, he encouraged me a lot with writing. We talked, we exchanged ideas. He represents for me the best of film criticism, always went with the best will to see the film. Some go with sharp teeth before seeing. Film criticism is always useful, it is useful, you have to read them with the criteria of not influencing you negatively. You should never take it as something that can cause paralysis, on the contrary.

― It was confirmed that the producer of Pedro Almodóvar and Tondero will produce a film about the seizure of the Japanese Embassy. What do you think? Are you going to be in any Tondero project?

― They offered me many years ago –no tondero, but América Televisión– make a film about the seizure of the embassy, ​​but they had a script and it seemed very bad to me. I proposed to make changes and they didn’t accept it, they wanted to do something very commercial and I wasn’t interested in the project, I left it. Hopefully it will be a good project, it is not without difficulties, due to all the implications of all kinds, politics, etc., it is not easy. I hope they do well with it. No project has been proposed to me, but I am not, let’s say, reluctant to make films with any production company. I have no problem, as long as it is a project that is interesting to me.