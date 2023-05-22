Nobody could think that this could happen. Not even in the most prolific imagination of all the members of Deportivo Murcia, a recently created club that this season has competed in the Murcian Second Territorial Division (eighth category), could they dream of the team qualifying for the 2023 Copa del Rey24. they have achieved and a week later they are still celebrating such a feat.

A club that began its journey last September, with an enthusiastic businessman at the helm like Francisco Javier Marín, a connoisseur of regional football like Antonio Martínez Serna and veteran players like Nono or Monas, who were seduced by the project and came down from Third to lead it from the pitch.

From there, as coach Antonio Martínez Serna says, everything has come with work and more work. “It was a summer night’s dream to found this club and it finally became a reality in September. We began to plan a squad, with people like captain Nono or Monas, who have played in several categories above, and then many U-23 players, “says Serna, brother of Real Murcia goalkeeper Miguel Serna.

See also Carrión is excited about another feat The team trained by Serna, brother of the Murcia goalkeeper, has risen to the 1st Territorial after winning 19 games in a row

Everything began to work from the first day in Second Territorial and the illusion invaded a very healthy group. Captain Nono, who has been in teams like Ciudad de Murcia, is clear about it. “Everything is because of the great family that we are, there have been no bad faces, the team has grown more and more and in fact we have won nineteen consecutive games, adding the two of the Territorial Super Cup [un título que les ha dado la clasificación para la Copa del Rey]. We haven’t lost since November and this is difficult to live and see in any category. They have been promoted to First Territorial and will play the Copa del Rey.

The truth is that in the 107-year history of the Copa del Rey football, a team from the eighth category of football has never participated and Deportivo Murcia will do so next season. On what pitch? This course they have played their matches in the Corvera field, although almost all the footballers are from Murcia and the training sessions take place in the Murcian district of Los Ramos. Antonio Martínez Serna is already planning the next season. «It is a very great illusion, I believe that I will have 85% of the current squad, because I also believe that they have a level for that and more, but we will make some additions to be competitive. That will be later, “explains the technician.

Gasoline and a meal



The president invited the squad to a meal in style, after being champions of the Murcia Region Super Cup. And he has already told them to get ready, that another meal with a party is coming soon. Marín did not want to participate in this report, claiming that the protagonists are the players. He is very excited about the project and has paid for everything: tokens, refereeing and pitch rentals. In addition, he has rewarded his players with money for gas and travel, something unusual in this category.

The Corvera field, where they have competed this course, is being sheltered by teams that cannot play in the capital of Murcia and have to end up in the farthest periphery. Racing Murcia and other Third Division teams played there, but Deportivo Murcia likes that facility and will ask the Murcia City Council for more hours for training. The idea is to also have some basic equipment, which will begin to function from the month of August. The project is exciting.