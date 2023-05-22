The Liquefied Petroleum Gas prices (LP Gas) in the municipalities of Zacatecas they experienced a slight decrease during the week of 21 to 27 May, according to the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE).

The regulatory entity established a maximum price of $20.05 pesos per kilo and $10.83 pesos per liter in Zacatecas.

Although some municipalities, such as Villa García, offer lower prices, such as $17.61 pesos per kilo and $9.51 pesos per liter (both prices with VAT included).

It is important to mention that, compared to the prices of the previous week, which were $20.18 pesos per kilo and $10.90 per liter, it is a decrease in the cost of this fuel.

Regarding prices in specific municipalities, in the north of the state in Sombrerete the price per kilo is $19.32 and the liter is $10.43; Meanwhile in Sherry, $19.48 per kilo and $10.52 per liter.

Meanwhile in Guadeloupe, $17.79 per kilo and $9.61 per liter. For their part, Zacatecas and Fresnillo have the highest prices at $20.05 per kilo and $10.83 per liter.

It is important to note that the maximum price for 30-kilogram LP Gas cylinders is $601.50 pesos in municipalities where gas is more expensive.

While the maximum price for cylinders of 20 and 10 kilograms is $401.00 and 200.50 pesos, respectively.

It should be noted that during the last four weeks there has been a decrease in the price of LP Gas in Mexico.