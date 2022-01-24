Dani Alves has been called up for these two South American qualifying matches. Let’s remember that Brazil is already qualified for the World Cup in Qatar and only first place is at stake.

Xavi Hernández is left without his other right-winger, Sergiño Dest, who we will see play in these three games with the US team.

Since his debut with the senior team in October 2020, Ronald Araújo has become a fixture in Uruguay’s squads. The Uruguayan team is looking for his pass for this year’s World Cup.