The first national team break of the year 2022 arrives, an atypical break first because it comes back in the controversy as it coincides with the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey and second because it affects all the confederations except UEFA.
From January 24 to February 2 we will have national team football and Xavi loses some other cash to prepare for his next match against Atlético de Madrid. These are the FC Barcelona players who come with their selection.
– Thursday, January 27: Ecuador vs. Brazil
– Wednesday, February 2: Brazil vs Paraguay
Dani Alves has been called up for these two South American qualifying matches. Let’s remember that Brazil is already qualified for the World Cup in Qatar and only first place is at stake.
– Friday, January 28: U.S vs El Salvador
– Sunday, January 30: Canada vs. U.S
– Thursday, February 3: U.S vs Honduras
Xavi Hernández is left without his other right-winger, Sergiño Dest, who we will see play in these three games with the US team.
– Friday, January 28: Paraguay vs. Uruguay
– Wednesday, February 2: Uruguay vs. Venezuela
Since his debut with the senior team in October 2020, Ronald Araújo has become a fixture in Uruguay’s squads. The Uruguayan team is looking for his pass for this year’s World Cup.
