Morena’s FAVORITE PRINTER and, in general, the government of the Fourth Transformation, Offset Printers and Serigraphy, just awarded last month oooo another contract.

This is for more than 400 million pesos for printing of the informative materials of the programs of the Ministry of Well-being, headed by Ariadna Montiel.

The promotional business is signed at the most opportune moment, just when Morena is empowered and the head of the agency has expressed her electoral ambitions.

Montiel, along with Clara Brugada, Rosa Icela Rodríguez, Martí Batres, Luisa María Alcalde, Ricardo Monreal and even Omar García Harfuch and Cuauhtémoc Blanco, are mentioned as pre-candidates for the CdMx government.

It is recalled that Impresores en Offset y Serigrafía is the company that has been identified in the INE as the printer of the Regeneración newspaper, founded by the spokesperson Jesús Ramírez.

And also as a provider, in addition, of graphic materials for the campaign of Delfina Gómez in the State of Mexico in 2017 and the presidential campaign of Andrés Manuel López Obrador in 2018.

The firm owns the service for the elaboration of the triptychs of the Well-being programs since 2019, for which reason it already accumulates almost 1.8 billion pesos for this year in five annual contracts.

They have all been awarded by the Ministry of Well-being, first with María Luisa Albores, who went to the Ministry of the Environment, and then Javier May, who went to Fonatur, and now with Ariadna.

The last of them, for the exact figure of 417 million 264 thousand 950 pesos, was delivered only on April 28, valid from May 12 to December 31 of those present.

The period will conveniently cover the jaloneos and definitions of whoever is the standard-bearer who will compete for Morenismo to take over from Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo in next year’s elections.

This award resulted from the bidding process LA-20-411-020000-999-N-18N2023, in which Impresores en Offset y Serigrafía left behind four other companies in the field.

Target Coformex, Compañía Editorial Ultra, Impresora Silvaform and Mova Printing Solution; As expected, the awarded company beat its rivals in terms of experience in this type of contract.

In its history, this company, linked to the President’s private secretary, Alejandro Esquer, has even won for these contracts the government company Talleres Gráficos de México.

And as if that were not enough, he also won 300 million pesos to print the brochures of the Segalmex programs, by Ignacio Ovalle, at the worst moment of the embezzlement of the food agency.

PROMOTER HIGA ACABA to request commercial bankruptcy in the conciliation stage. Juan Armando Hinojosa’s company fell into a state of insolvency due to a couple of loans, the covid crisis and the suspension of activities due to the health emergency, which made it impossible for him to complete the construction of a two-tower real estate complex in the CdMx. This is the Alpes Residencial II Development, with 280 apartments, in the Álvaro Obregón mayor’s office. The construction company, famous for having given the famous White House to Angélica Rivera when she was the wife of Enrique Peña Nieto, promoted her own commercial bankruptcy before the Second Court specialized in the matter.

THE EMBLEMATIC PHARMACY which was an icon for many years and which is located in the heart of the CdMx, Farmacias París, which was founded by the Lanzilotti family and is now run by Ignacio Merino Lanzilotti, is in financial trouble. Even one of its creditors, Fármacos Nacionales, headed by José Antonio Pérez Fayad, is already preparing legal actions for the possible simulation of financial and legal operations in order to enter a state of insolvency. The famous apothecary has behind a large group of creditors that go to labor matters. Point to Ópticas Devlyn, the Tameme securities transporter, Daimler Finanzas Services and even the Auxiliary Police of the CdMx.

WELL ONE ALREADY raised his hand for the upcoming tender for 5G frequencies of the Federal Institute of Telecommunications, chaired by Javier Juárez Mojica. It is precisely América Móvil, directed by Daniel Hajj, the company whose status as an agent with substantial power in the market discourages the participation of its only competitors: Telefónica-Movistar, the one led by Camilo Aya, and AT&T, led by Mónica Aspe, both returning even part of the spectrum they have. But Carlos Slim’s operator says that he is interested in entering the tender because he wants to improve the quality of his services and expand beyond the 104 cities where he provides 5G technology.

WELL, NOTHING, WHAT the name of the labor lawyer Arturo Alcalde continues to jump in the most media conflicts. He now appears, along with that of Francisco Hernández Juárez, behind the Monte de Piedad workers’ union, led by Javier de la Calle. I recently told you that the union led by Arturo Zayún denounced that the private assistance institution was not so bad in its finances. Well, not at the moment, but if it continues to carry an onerous collective contract, it will go bankrupt as of 2025. The National Union of Workers and the Mayor have advised the defense at all costs of this contract that grants great benefits to some 900 retirees already more than 2 thousand 400 union members.

AND WHAT we talk about Mayor, another, Luisa María Mayor, the daughter of the labor unionist who is the Secretary of Labor, received yesterday the representatives of other retirees, the former workers of Mexicana de Aviación, who last week were scolded by Andrés Manuel López Obrador because they refuse to give him the brand so that You can launch your new Army Airline by the end of the year. Waste of time. They went to deliver a document in which they express their position, they requested an audience with the President to explain his case and the Mayor told them that he was already informed of everything and that he would not change his position. At this rate the new line will be called Aerobienestar.

IT TURNS OUT THAT THE former president of theto Canacintra, Enoch Castellanos, he is moved looking for a political party to wrap him up. Those close to him assure that he is seeking a senatorial position in his state, Veracruz, or some other similar position. Could it be that someone dares to cover up a businessman who, clearly in the industry, was shown to be ridiculous? Perhaps he will be looking to shield himself with jurisdiction, just in case of any investigation into the finances of Canacintra.

