Today we conclude the last collaboration of this series. It is the turn of the government Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, its management is still ongoing, so we will only see some relevant points of its administration.

Andre Manuel Lopez Obrador protested as Constitutional President in the Legislative Palace of San Lázaro, he December 1, 2018, occasion in which he gave a speech in which he criticized the neoliberal model drawn up since 1982. That same day a popular event was held in the Zócalo of Mexico City.

The government policies of López Obrador are framed in three fundamental axes: fight against corruption, generation of a welfare state and pacification of the country.

For those purposes, the LXIV Legislature of the Congress of the Union it approved eight reforms to the Constitution and 59 to various laws, codes and regulations. The reforms to the Magna Carta on extinction of domain, informal preventive detention, creation of the National Guard, the educational counter-reform, gender parity in public office, the limitation to the jurisdiction of the president of the Republic, the constitutional recognition of the Afro-Mexican peoples, and the one that establishes the binding nature of the referendum and the revocation of mandate.

It has achieved the construction of more than 140 public universities, as well as the approval of reforms to articles 3, 31 and 73 of the Constitution. It has also been successful in the scholarship program to encourage student retention, and thus guarantee, in part, free education at all levels.

Then, one of the three fundamental pillars of his political platform was raised to constitutional rank, by establishing the welfare state, thereby guaranteeing the extension of health services, the pension system for the elderly and the disabled and, of course, the aforementioned scholarships for low-income students.

In the political sphere, the privilege of the President of the Republic was eliminated, and the Amnesty Law to allow victims and people vulnerable to being coerced by crime, to access judicial benefits for their condition. The exclusion of intermediaries to obtain housing loans was also established; public trusts identified as irregular were eliminated. Likewise, employer participation in pensions was increased and subcontracting was abolished. Likewise, the use of marijuana was decriminalized.

Likewise, reforms were approved to prohibit tax forgiveness, with the purpose of avoiding multimillion-dollar exemptions that in past administrations translated into a fiscal gap.

In terms of migration, there has been a huge migratory flowregarding which important agreements have been reached with the government of the United States of America on refuge and humanitarian protection by the Mexican government, while the United States resolves asylum permits in its territory, and our country promised to fight trafficking in people, arms and drugs.

However, its relationship with the United States government has been very controversial, as well as with some Latin American countries such as Peru, with whom there is currently a pause in their diplomatic relations, derived from serious problems with that country. On the other hand, but on the same diplomatic issue, López Obrador offered and gave political asylum to Evo Morales, former president of Bolivia, which led to a diplomatic crisis.

From 2020 to the beginning of 2023, the COVID-19 Pandemic was faced, having formally caused 334,167 deaths, but there is talk of many more, in which context there was a collapse in the stock market, which, according to experts in the field, it was the worst economic crisis in the last 100 years, causing a sudden drop in gross domestic product.

Some experts estimate that the average economic growth in the six-year term of López Obrador will be 0.6%, having offered 4%.

What he will achieve in all his economic management is estimated to be almost four times less than what his predecessor achieved, which was 2.1% on an annual average, which is equivalent to 400,000 fewer jobs annually with López Obrador; but, paradoxically, it is accepted by some experts that there is great macroeconomic stability, and that Mexico looks very good compared to emerging countries. GDP growth of 1.4% is expected for this year.

