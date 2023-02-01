The father of Thomas Bricca speaks, the 18-year-old killed in Alatri

While the investigators’ investigations continue to reconstruct the murder of Thomas Bricca, the 18-year-old boy shot dead in Alatri, Paolo, the boy’s father, says he is convinced that his son was murdered by a hired killer after a quarrel with some peers.

Interviewed by The Corriere della Sera, Paolo Bricca declares: “I know what happened before. There had been this argument, which had been going on since the weekend, for three days. Then it happened that a group of boys threw a young man from another group into a ditch. And the latter, to take revenge, have seen fit to hire a killer.

“In Alatri there are so many kids and they never know what to do” adds the man trying to explain the inexplicable, that is how it could have led to the murder of an 18-year-old boy.

“These guys are there, they go around, they make beers, joints and in the end they argue” added Paolo Bricca, who immediately after the murder had vented on social media with a post against the murderers of his son: “You heart broken toxic bastards. God forgives, I don’t, no”.

“I wrote that post on Facebook as an outlet, because I was angry,” explained the father of the 18-year-old, who is now demanding justice for his son’s death.